1980 Pontiac Firebird with a supercharged LT4 V8

All Speed Customs built this 1980 Pontiac Firebird at their company in Muskegon Heights, Michigan. Under the hood sits a supercharged LT4 V8 producing 720 horsepower and 730 lb-ft of torque thanks to Lingenfelter Performance’s pulley kit and custom tune. A Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Moser 9-inch rear end with Truetrac LSD and 3.55 gears. The car rides on Detroit Speed’s Hydroformed front suspension and Quadralink rear suspension with JRi adjustable coilovers. A set of Forgeline AL303 wheels (19×9, 20×12) cover Wilwood SL6 six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and SL4 four-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in back.

Source: All Speed Customs, All Speed TV, and Forgeline