Turbo Volvo Inline-Four Built for 2000+ hp with Billet SOHC Head

Rickard Thomsson from 8 Valve Turbo Racing in Kvidinge, Sweden races in a Dodge Dakota dragster. The truck’s best quarter-mile was 7.062 sec at 312.68 km/h (194.29 mph) thanks in-part to a turbocharged Volvo B230 8-valve inline-four making 1598 hp and 998 lb-ft of torque. Last year Rickard set out to build a Volvo 8-valve inline-four for even more power. It features a custom billet head, Kent camshaft, Victory titanium valves, R&R custom aluminum connecting rods, Atomizer 800 lb/h injectors and Siemens Deka 220 lb/h injectors, and Precision 98 mm Gen 2 Pro Mod XPR turbocharger. The goal for the new motor is 2000+ horsepower.

The videos below show the truck with the motor before the rebuild and billet head.

Source: 8 Valve Turbo Racing FB page, Rickard Thomsson, and TurboBricks FB group via Piotr