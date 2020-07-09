For Sale: 2008 Explorer Sport Trac with a Coyote V8

This 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin is for sale in Hickory, North Carolina for $26,997. The truck was built by Shrader Performance in 2012. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with custom 3-inch exhaust and custom fuel system with a Walbro pump. The drivetrain features a MT82 six-speed transmission and rebuilt rear end with 3.73 gears. The truck rides on stock suspension and brakes with a set of Rosso wheels.

Source: Cosmo Motors via BangShift