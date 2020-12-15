1963 Pontiac LeMans with a 383 Chevy V8

This 1963 Pontiac LeMans was built by Damion Campbell for road course racing. The project rides on a custom chassis made from 2×3 rectangular tubing with an Art Morrison front suspension and 4-link rear suspension. All four corners feature Ridetech triple-adjustable coilovers and Wilwood disc brakes behind Rushforth 17-inch wheels. Under the VFN fiberglass front sits a 383 ci Chevy V8 built by AMS Racing making 530 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. The motor features an Eagle forged rotating assembly, CNC ported AFR 210 heads, Comp roller camshaft, Scorpion roller rockers, Victor Jr intake manifold, and Holley 850 cfm carburetor. A Tremec TK0 600 five-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-disc clutch sends power through an aluminum driveshaft to a Moser 9-inch full floating rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 4.10 gears. The car ended up weighting 2,900 lb with a 48/53 bias. After several years of racing Damion sold the car in 2013.

