Lamborghini LM002 with a Cummins turbo diesel inline-six

Jim and Michael Carpenter transformed a 1989 Lamborghini LM002 into a shop truck at their company Italian Design and Racing in Mesa, Arizona. A previous owner had replaced the factory V12 with a Mercedes inline-five so they had no issue with swapping in something else. They settled on a 5.9 L ISB Cummins turbo diesel inline-six that The Drive reports is making 600 horsepower and 1200 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a HTT 68 mm turbocharger, Steed Speed billet exhaust manifold, Hellmann billet intake, FASS lift pump, BD Diesel injectors and injection pump. Behind the motor sits a NV5600 six-speed manual transmission with a South Bend clutch and NP241 transfer case. The truck rides on King Shocks and stops thanks to Wilwood TC6R six-piston calipers with 16-inch rotors in front and back. The body features custom bumpers, roof rack, door handles, and custom carbon fiber side mirrors, fender flares, and hood.

