Scion FR-S with a 1546 hp 3.2 L 2JZ

Several years ago we shared a wild Scion FR-S called the “Green Goblin” built and raced by Pure Automotive in Millersville, Maryland. Since then the company has continued to develop the car for drag racing. It’s now powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L 2JZ inline-six built by Roche Racing and tuned by Chris Delgado. The motor features Callies Ultra rods, Ferrea and GSC Power valvetrain, Induction Performance and Diamond pistons, billet intake manifold, Precision Pro Mod 88 XPR turbocharger, and MoTeC M150 ECU. It sends 1546 horsepower through an ATF TH400 three-speed automatic transmission. The car also features a Ford 9-inch rear end, drag rear suspension, and 25.5 roll cage by 1320 Fabrication in Brooklyn, Maryland. At a recent test session the car went 7.248 sec in the quarter-mile at 186.15 mph.

Source: Pure Automotive FB page and 1320 Fabrication FB page