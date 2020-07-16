2001 Viper GTS with a Twin-Turbo Gen 5 V10

Nth Moto built this 2001 Viper GTS called “Juggernaut” for owner Will Dugas at their company in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The car is powered by a twin-turbo Gen 5 (2013–2017) Viper V10 mated to a ATI TH400 three-speed automatic transmission. The motor makes 2000+ horsepower to the wheels thanks to two Garrett 88 mm turbochargers and One Ethanol R fuel. Other upgrades include a Nth Moto IRS system and a collection of MoTeC electronics and their MSW272 steering wheel. Watch as Will takes the Viper to the track for the second time and make a 7.37 sec pass at 199.8 mph.

Source: Nth Moto and Drive Viper