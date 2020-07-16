1975 Porsche 911 with a Turbo 930 Flat-Six

This 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera was built to race at the track. Sitting in back of the car is a turbocharged 3.3 L flat-six from a 1989 Porsche 930. The air-cooled motor features 964 camshafts and lifters, Rarlyl8 Motorsports headers, K27 turbocharger, and custom intercooler. It sends power to the rear wheels through a 915 five-speed manual transaxle with a LSD, lightweight flywheel, and Kevlar clutch. The exterior features fiberglass 964-style bumpers and skirts, wide steel fenders, and GT2-style wing all covered in Laser Red metallic paint. Inside the cabin you find a bolt-in roll cage, MOMO steering wheel, Recaro racing seats, Schroth six-point harnesses, and carbon fiber RS-style panels.

Source: PCar Market and Frank R via CarScoops