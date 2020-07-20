For Sale: 2005 Infiniti G35 with a 6.0L LSx V8

This 2005 Infiniti G35 is for sale at LOJ Conversions in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey for $17,500 OBO. The car was originally built by LOJ Conversions as a development mule for their 350Z and G35 swap kits. Under the hood sits an all-aluminum 6.0 L L76 (Gen 4) V8 featuring a DOD delete, LS9 head gasket, ARP head bolts, Brian Tooley Racing Stage 3 supercharger camshaft, dual valve springs, cromoly pushrods, and titanium retainers. The engine made 411 hp and 393 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 93 octane fuel. The drivetrain features a 2005 Nissan 350Z manual transmission, Clutchmasters FX250HD clutch, and OEM Viscous LSD with 2.76 gears. The car rides on 350Z springs, G37 Akebono brakes with Z1 two-piece drilled/slotted rotors, and SPL front upper control arms, rear camber arms, and rear traction arms. The stock gauges and AC system works.

Source: LOJ Conversions