We never get tired of Vidar Jødahl driving his 1989 BMW E30 M3. Whether it’s racing on a frozen lake or on a German mountain, it’s always entertaining to watch the incredibly powerful E30. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six producing 1300+ horsepower and 1163 lb-ft of torque on 43 psi of boost. Power is sent to the wheels through a Sellholm MPG sequential gearbox and E34 M5 rear end. Watch as Vidar pilots the E30 around Nürburgring BTG in 7:26.52.

Source: Buldre Racingteam FB page