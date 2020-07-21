For Sale: 1971 Fiat 500 with a Honda B16 Inline-Four

This 1971 Fiat 500 is for sale at Red Line Restorations in Bridgeport, Connecticut for $85,000. The little red car is powered by a Honda 1.6 L B16B inline-four producing 191 horsepower mated to a Type R five-speed manual transmission. The motor is fed fuel from a eight gallon fuel cell in the front. The custom widebody cover a set of XO Luxury custom wheels and Abarth Sport drilled brakes in front and Civic Si drilled/slotted brakes in the back. Inside the cabin you find a custom dash with Marshall gauges, Sparco steering wheel, and Bride Low-Max racing seats.

Source: Hemmings