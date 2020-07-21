Mazda RX8 with a 1000+ hp Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

Kyle Mohan will be competing in the Formula Drift 2020 season in his very powerful Mazda RX-8. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 20B three-rotor built by Kyle’s company Kyle Mohan Racing. It produces 1000+ horsepower to the wheels thanks to a large Precision turbocharger, Nitrous Express system, ethanol fuel, and a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The drivetrain uses a HGT sequential transmission with an Exedy triple-disc clutch and sends power to a Sikky Pro 1000 Winters quick-change 10-inch rear end. The car rides on a Wisefab angle kit with WP Pro six-piston brakes in front and twin four-piston brakes in back.

Source: Kyle Mohan Racing FB page and Kyle Mohan YT channel