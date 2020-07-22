For Sale: 2001 Cadillac Catera with a 7.0L LSx V8

This 2001 Cadillac Catera is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Farmington, Michigan with a current bid of $6,250. It is powered by a 7.0 L LSx V8 featuring a C5R block, ported LS6 heads, LS6 intake, and custom headers. Behind the motor sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a dual-disc clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a LPE custom two-piece driveshaft and 5th gen Pontiac GTO limited-slip differential with 3.46 gears. The sedan rides on Eibach lowering springs, Steinmetz sway bars, Opel Omega spec disc brakes, and Steinmetz 17-inch wheels.

Source: Bring a Trailer via BangShift