Custom Morris Minor with a Zetec Inline-Four and MX-5 Suspension

Retropower is building a custom Morris Minor at their company in Leicester, England. Thy started by installing the body shell over a custom tubular chassis with Mazda MX-5 subframes and backbone. Power will be generated by a 2.0 L Ford Zetec inline-four built by Omex Technology with ported heads, upgraded camshafts, and individual throttle bodies. The engine is mated to a MX-5 manual transmission and differential. Listen as the company explains the project below.

Source: Retropowercars and Project Morris Minor Threat FB page