Earlier this year R31 House unveiled an Infinifi Q60 they built to compete in the D1 Grand Prix drift series. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 4.1 L VR38DETT V6 built with a HKS stroker kit and a set of their GTII turbochargers. The motor is capable of making 1000-1200 horsepower. With the 2020 season starting this week, the team was eager to get the Q60 to the track for testing.

Source: R31 House blog and シバチャンネル