Volvo 740 with a Turbo BMW M50

This Volvo 740 is owned by Samuel for drifting in Sweden. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.8 L BMW M50B25 inline-six that Snooken Recordings reports is producing 480+ hp and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) to the wheels on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. The motor features M52B28 pistons and crank, factory intake and fuel rail, Bosch EV14 1300 cc injectors, PPF exhaust manifold, Garrett GT3076R turbocharger, and VEMS 3.8 ECU. Behind the motor sits a ZF five-speed manual transmission from a E34 525TDS with a Sachs 240 mm pressure plate and 6-puck clutch. Power is sent through a M90 driveshaft to a limited-slip differential. The car rides on a adjustable coilovers, TXR Performance angle kit, and adjustable panhard bar.

Source: Snooken Recordings