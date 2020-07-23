Custom 1958 Apache with a 850 whp Duramax V8 and 2500 HD Chassis

Nick Priegnitz is the owner of Duramaxtuner in Marengo, Illinois which specializes in diesel engine calibrations and turbos. In 2003 Nick purchased a 1958 Chevy Apache to transform into a sled pulling truck. They started by installing the Apache body on a salvaged 2003 Chevy 2500 HD chassis. To get it to fit they shortened the 2500 chassis by 29 inches and lifted the body ten inches. The engine bay holds a Duramax LB7 V8 with a ported heads, double valve springs, CastFlow manifolds, Stealth 67G2 turbocharger, 150% over injectors, and Exergy Engineering 14 mm CP3 pump. The built motor makes 850 horsepower to the wheels. The drivetrain features a ZF6 six-speed manual transmission with a triple-disc clutch and locking diffs with 4.56 gears. The truck competed for two seasons before being rebuilt for the street. To make it more comfortable to drive, they installed an AC system and swapped to their DT1000 automatic transmission and 3.73 gears.

Source: Duramaxtuner