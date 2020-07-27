1959 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8

1959 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8 built by Driven Restorations

Steve and Molly Gursky built this 1959 Ford Thunderbird at their company Driven Restorations in Randolph, Wisconsin. When the car arrived it had plenty of rust and was powered by a 352 ci FE V8, Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, and 3.10 rear gears. The repaired body now sits on a Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs chassis with tubular control arms, 4-link rear with panhard bar, Aldan American adjustable coilovers, and Wilwood disc brakes. The factory V8 was replaced by a 5.0 L Coyote (Gen 3) V8 producing 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and sends power to a Moser 9-inch rear end with 3.25 gears and an Auburn Gear LSD. They also upgraded the cabin with leather interior, Vintage Air system, and modern gauges. You can read more about how the project started at On All Cylinders.

1959 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8 built by Driven Restorations

1959 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8 built by Driven Restorations

1959 Thunderbird engine bay with a Coyote V8

1959 Thunderbird engine bay with a Coyote V8

Gen 3 Coyote V8 and 6R80 automatic transmission going into a 1959 Thunderbird

1959 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8 built by Driven Restorations

1959 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8 built by Driven Restorations

seats and interior of a 1959 Thunderbird built by Driven Restorations

Scotts Hotrods 'n Customs chassis for a 1959 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8

Source: Driven Restorations (build album), Driven Restorations FB page, and On All Cylinders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.