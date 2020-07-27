1959 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8

Steve and Molly Gursky built this 1959 Ford Thunderbird at their company Driven Restorations in Randolph, Wisconsin. When the car arrived it had plenty of rust and was powered by a 352 ci FE V8, Cruise-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, and 3.10 rear gears. The repaired body now sits on a Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs chassis with tubular control arms, 4-link rear with panhard bar, Aldan American adjustable coilovers, and Wilwood disc brakes. The factory V8 was replaced by a 5.0 L Coyote (Gen 3) V8 producing 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and sends power to a Moser 9-inch rear end with 3.25 gears and an Auburn Gear LSD. They also upgraded the cabin with leather interior, Vintage Air system, and modern gauges. You can read more about how the project started at On All Cylinders.

Source: Driven Restorations (build album), Driven Restorations FB page, and On All Cylinders