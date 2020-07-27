FSO Polonez with a supercharged Opel V6

The Polonez Caro was built by Fabryka Samochodów Osobowych (FSO) and is based on the Fiat 125p. Marcin Więcławski from Project Poldożer built his Polonez Caro to drift. He replaced the factory inline-four with a Opel 2.5 L V6 (GM 54° V6) that makes 170 horsepower and 167 lb-ft of torque. Eventually Marcin wanted more power so he visited Mad Mods Garage for some boost. The company installed a supercharger from an Audi 3.0 L TFSI V6 with a custom intake manifold.

The video below is from 2018 showing Marcin drifting before the supercharger.

Source: Project Poldożer FB page and Mad Mods Garage FB page via Piotr