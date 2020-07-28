For Sale: 1980 International Harvester Scout II with a LS1 V8

This 1980 International Harvester Scout II is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Durango, Colorado with a current bid of $20,500. The SUV is powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD drivetrain features a dual-range transfer case, Dana 44 front axle, and narrowed Dana 60 rear axle. The Scout rides on a lifted suspension with steering stabilizers, custom sway bars, four-wheel disc brakes, and Raceline 15-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 35×12.5-inch tires. The exterior features Workman series steel bumpers, custom running boards, removable hardtop with roof rack, and Badland 12,000-lb winch. Issues with the SUV include rust on driver-side rear arch and the passender-side seat controls do not work.

Source: Bring a Trailer