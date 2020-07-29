For Sale: 2006 Renault Clio Sport with a Mégane Turbo 2.0 L Inline-Four

This 2006 Renault Clio Sport is for sale at AQ Cars in Peterborough, England for £4795 or about $6229. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L inline-four mated to a six-speed transmission which are both from a Renault Mégane 225. The motor features a Mégane 250 turbocharger, Beaniesport wiring harness, SC Autos intercooler kit, and Scorpion 3-inch downpipe with custom stainless exhaust. The transmission features a R26R clutch and TTV Racing lightweight flywheel. The car rides on Bilstein B14 coilovers, Sparco wheel spacers, and Eagle F1 tires. Some issues with the car include clearcoat damage on side skirt, rust on rear arch, and two hole in front bumper.

Source: AQ Cars FB page via Trackstormers Cars and Parts for sale FB group