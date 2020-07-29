2013 Yukon XL with a 6.6 L Duramax V8

Duramax Specialties built this 2013 Yukon XL 2500 4×4 at their company in Woodstock, Georgia. Under the hood sits a 6.6 L Duramax LMM turbo diesel V8 featuring Garrett Powermax Stage 1 3794 turbocharger, MBRP downpipe, ARP head studs, WCFab Y bridge and Stage 2 intake, and Kennedy Diesel lift pump. The V8 mates to a Suncoast Stage 1 Allison six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV suspension features Kryptonite upper control arms, Bilstein 5100 Series shocks and steering stabilizer, Blue-Top steering gearbox, Sulastic rear shackles, and rides on a set of Fuel 18-inch wheels with Cooper AT3 tires.
Source: Duramax Specialties FB page