1983 Fairmont with a Coyote V8

Fred Felt’s 1983 Ford Fairmont came with a 2.3 L inline-four and three-speed automatic transmission. A combination that just wasn’t enough. So he rebuilt the car with a modern power plant and underpinnings.

The engine bay now holds a 5.0 L Coyote V8 from a 2014 F-150 sitting on a set of UPR modular engine mounts. The motor features Mustang intake camshafts, American Racing Coyote swap 1-3/4″ headers, and Ford Performance control pack. It runs 1996 Mustang Cobra alternator, power steering pump, and AC compressor thanks to Power By The Hour drive brackets.

The motor mates to a 4R70W automatic transmission from a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis with a FT1 9.5-inch 3800 stall converter. The transmission is controlled via a US Shift Quick 4 stand-alone TCU. Power is sent through a custom 3-inch steel driveshaft to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with Strange 31-spline axles and Ford Performance Traction-Lok LSD with 4.10 gears.

The front suspension uses a UPR tubular K member with Strange 10 way adjustable struts, UPR springs, 1983 Fairmont lower control arms with SN-95 ball joints, and 1994 Cobra 13-inch brakes and spindles. The rear suspension uses UPR double-adjustable upper control arms, Team Z double-adjustable lower control arms, Strange 10 way adjustable struts, 2000 Mustang GT springs, 1987 Mustang GT rear sway bar, and 2000 Mustang GT brakes. You can read more details on the Fairmont here.

Source: Power By The Hour