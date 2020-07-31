Holden Torana with a Turbo Barra

Connor and Bailey McClure built their Holden Torana in their garage in Serpentine, Western Australia. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Barra inline-six making 900 hp thanks to advice and tuning by Monsta Torque in Malaga, Western Australia. The motor features a stock crankshaft, forged pistons, H-beam rods, stock head and camshafts, Crow Cams valve springs, FG CRG exhaust manifold, GTX45 turbocharger, and Haltech 2500T ECU. A Powerglide two-speed transmission with an AllFast converter sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. The combination resulted in a personal best of 8.48 sec at 160 mph. Eventually the engine will be rebuilt with a custom manifold and aftermarket crank and camshafts. You can view more details and photos of the car on Monsta Torque’s FB post.

Source: Monsta Torque FB page and photos by Jordan Leist