Retropower returns with an update on their 1966 Jaguar Mark 2 project. For those unfamiliar with the build, it’s inspired by Jaguar’s Project Utah and is using a naturally-aspirated 2JZ-GE inline-six with individual throttle bodies mated to a BMW E46 M3 manual transmission and factory Jag rear end. In this update the team explains the last of the metalwork and custom CAD parts before discussing how they will build the 2JZ inline-six.

Source: Project Utah FB page and Retropower Cars