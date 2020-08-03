Corvette Z06 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

RSG High Performance Center built a unique sixth generation Corvette Z06 for professional BMX rider Abdulla Alhosani at their company in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. The sports car is now powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six running a Precision 6870 turbocharger and MoTeC M130 ECU. The motor produces 679 horsepower on 98 octane fuel and 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) of boost. The Z06 still retains the factory torque tube and six-speed manual transaxle thanks to a custom bellhousing adapter and custom Tilton clutch/flywheel.

Source: @rsg_performance via Az1