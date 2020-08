Roman Gurschler and his custom Fiat 500 race car compete in slalom (autocross) and hill climb events. The car was previously powered by a 1000 cc inline-four from a BMW S1000RR motorcycle. He eventually wanted more power and torque and switched to a Suzuki Hayabusa inline-four in 2019. Power is still sent through a sequential transmission to a custom chain-driven 4×4 drivetrain. You can watch more videos on his YouTube channel

Source: Reyml95