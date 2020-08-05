Toyota AE86 with a Supercharged 3S-GE

Fernando Montero is a professional drifter from Uruguay. His vehicle of choice is a Toyota AE86 with a supercharged 2.0 L 3S-GE BEAMS (5th gen) inline-four. The motor features stock internals, titanium valves, Votech V2 supercharger, and Link G4+ ECU. It produces 402 horsepower (300 kW) at 7,800 rpm on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. A R151 five-speed transmission with R154 dogbox gearset and Ogura twin-disc clutch sends power to a Toyota 8-inch rear end with TRD limited-slip differential. The car rides on Hyperco springs, Tokico HTS shocks, and 4-link rear suspension with a Watt’s link. It stops thanks to 300 mm rotors with TRD four-piston calipers in front and two-piston calipers in back.

Source: Fernando Montero Drift and Trueno Gts Uruguay FB page