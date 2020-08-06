1965 Nova Wagon with a LQ4 V8

Tom Atkinson and his 1965 Chevy Nova visited Santa Pod Raceway for some track time. The wagon is powered by a 408 ci LQ4 V8 built with AFR heads, K1 crank and rods, and Wiesco pistons. The engine features a 11:1 compression ratio and runs on a FAST XFI 2.0 ECU. A built 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with Strange diff and 35-spline axles. The car rides on a Heidts front and rear 4-link suspension. Tom’s personal best is a 11.08 sec at 121 mph.

Source: Mk1Kieran