Bradley GT II with a Toyota 4×4 Chassis

Bradley GT II with a Toyota V6 and 4x4 chassis

This custom off-road vehicle was built by Theon from Theonomics. The project uses a 1987 Bradley GT II body originally built for a VW Beetle chassis installed over a 1989 Toyota truck chassis shortened 30 inches. The vehicle’s powertrain features a 3.0 L 3VZ-E V6 making around 150 hp, five-speed manual, and 4×4 drivetrain. Theon added a custom floor, Miata seats with four-point harnesses, roll bar, limited-slip differential in rear axle, custom fuel tank, and set of 32-inch tires. The car has been driven approximately 2,500 miles since completion.

Source: Theonomics and eBay via BangShift

