1935 Riley Kestrel with an Audi turbo inline-five

When Kestrel Beer wanted their classic 1935 Riley Kestrel transformed into The Flying Kestrel, they sent it to Webster Race Engineering in Podington, UK. The company spent five months building the car with the goal of setting land speed records. The powertrain starts with a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI inline-five producing 708 horsepower and 592 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The motor features upgraded pistons, rods, camshafts, valves, springs, and injectors. Other upgrades include custom intake and exhaust manifold, Precision turbocharger, and MoTeC M130 ECU. An Audi A6 4WD manual transmission converted to RWD with a Tilton 7.25-inch OT-II clutch sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.00 gears and Truetrac differential.

Source: The Flying Kestrel and Webster Race Engineering FB page