BMW E92 M3 with a Twin-Turbo LS3 V8

Bartosz Ostałowski is hoping to finish on top of the 2020 Polish Drifting Championship thanks in part to his new BMW E92 M3. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 7.0 L LS3 V8 producing around 1,000 hp and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. The motor features forged pistons, rods, and crank, Texas Speed ported heads, ECUMaster EMU Black ECU, and two Garrett G770 turbochargers capable of 700 horsepower each. Behind the V8 is a ZF 8HP90 automatic transmission controlled via a Turbo Lamik TCU that allows manual or automatic shift modes.

Source: Ostalowski and No Hander by Bart Ostalowski via Piotr