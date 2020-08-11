Volvo 245 with a Lamborghini Gallardo V10 – Part 5

Peter Björck from BJP Race is back with an update on his “Volvoghini” project. If you haven’t been following the build, he’s installing a 5.0 L Lamborghini V10 and a BMW F10 535i six-speed transmission into his 1975 Volvo 245 wagon. In this video Peter explains how he will replace the factory oil pump and water pump with aftermarket pumps. He also covers issues with the steering linkage and alternator location before showing a recently purchased wrecked Lamborghini V10.

Source: PeterBjorck and @peterbjorck