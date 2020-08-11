Electric Suzuki Maruti 800

Suzuki Maruti 800 with an electric motor

The Maruti 800 is a four-door hatchback built by Maruti Suzuki from 1983-2014. Northway Motorsport set out to convert one to electric and rear-wheel drive. They started by removing the factory 796 cc (0.8 L) inline-three and four-speed manual transmission. They filled the engine bay with nine ithium-phosphate battery packs (each has a 200 Ah capacity) and then seven more in the back. The batteries send power to a AC induction motor producing 278 lb-ft (376 Nm) of torque with a Curtis Instruments 1234SE motor controller. The combination gives the little car a 93 mile (150 km) range.

Source: Northway Motorsport and Interesting Engineering

