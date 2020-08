This Vespa dragster called “VespaR1on” was built by Scooter Sloop in the Netherlands. They started with a Vespa PX scooter and discarded everything besides the frame. Under that they built a custom frame to support a fork and 1000 cc inline-four from a Yamaha R1 motorcycle. The motor produces around 170 horsepower and 78 lb-ft of torque.

Source: VespaR1on