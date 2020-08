Mike Whittaker from Sleepymike Racing owns the quickest Volkswagen Caddy Mk1 in Europe. He accomplished that while attended VWDRC Drag Days event at Santa Pod Raceway where he went 9.963 sec at 140.25 mph in the quarter-mile. The truck is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 tuned by AD Edmundson. The motor sends 650 horsepower and 500+ lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through an AWD drivetrain.

Source: Sleepymike Racing FB page and VeeDubRacing