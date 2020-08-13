BMW E30 with a Turbo 4G63

The Fast Farm is a custom fabrication company in Australia that also performs engine swaps. Their own BMW E30 is powered by a turbocharged 4G63 inline-four that’s seen everything upgraded except the block. The engine currently runs a BorgWarner EFR 7670 turbocharger but will eventually replaced by a 7064 turbocharger. The 4G63 mates to a BMW ZF310 five-speed manual transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsport adapter and sends power through a custom driveshaft to a BMW medium case LSD. The company is also developing a swap kit so you can also swap a 4G63 into your E30.

Source: The Fast Farm FB page via PMC Motorsports FB page