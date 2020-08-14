Mitsubishi Delica with a Supercharged Toyota 1UZ V8

This Mitsubishi Delica Super Exceed 4×4 is powered by a supercharged Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 built by Bullet Performance which produces 550 horsepower. The motor features forged pistons, ACL Race bearings, ARP head studs, Harrop Eaton HTV1900 supercharger with dual throttle bodies, and Bullet water-to-air intercooler. The minivan’s unique sound is channeled through a set of stainless steel headers and 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. The four-wheel drivetrain features a Toyota automatic transmission and rear limited-slip differential.
Source: eBay.com.au via Harrop Engineering FB page