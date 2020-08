This custom 1989 Austin FX4 taxicab is for sale in Marbach an der Donau, Austria for €44,990 or about $53,360. The car came from the factory with a 2.2 L diesel inline-four making under 100 horsepower but it’s now powered by a 502 ci (8.22 L) Chevy big-block V8 making 450 horsepower. An automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end and out to a set of wide Hoosier tires.

Source: RSD Wöchtl via Piotr