1999 Plymouth Prowler with a LS7 V8

Legendary Motorcar Company built this 1999 Plymouth Prowler in 2006 at their company in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. The sports car is powered by a 7.0 L LS7 V8 making 430 horsepower and 416 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The drivetrain uses a Corvette torque tube and Porsche G5050 five-speed manual transaxle. The car rides on a 3-inch lowered suspension with Koni adjustable coilovers and Foose Nitrous (18×8,20×10) wheels covering Baer 13.5-inch rotors with Wilwood six-piston calipers in front and 14-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in rear. The exterior modifications include a custom rear lower valance panel, shaved door handles, removed bumpers, and custom paint scheme.

Source: Bring a Trailer