Ford Sierra with a Turbo BMW Inline-Six

This Ford Sierra was built by Skogen Racing in Sweden. The engine bay holds a turbocharged BMW 2.8 L M50 inline-six producing 615 horsepower and 702 Nm (517 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 1.6 bar of boost. The motor features a M50B25 iron block, 2.8 L crank, PPF H-beam rods, stock pistons, GZ Racing GZ-2045 turbocharger, KL-Racing 50 mm wastegate, Skogen Racing intake and exhaust manifolds, Audi ignition packs, and EcuMaster EMU ECU. It runs on E85 fuel fed through 875 cc injectors from a Walbro GST450 pump. The inline-six mates to a ZF transmission with a Sachs KF695 clutch and ACT M30 flywheel. It sends power through a shortened Ford Granada driveshaft to a Ford Scorpio differential.

Source: Skogen Racing FB page