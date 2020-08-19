1987 Fiat X1/9 with a Turbo K20

This unique 1987 Fiat X1/9 is owned by Chris Fell. The 850 kg (1873 lb) sports car is powered by a turbocharged Honda K20A2 inline-four making 490 horsepower at the wheels on 28 psi of boost. The engine features forged pistons, forged connecting rods, and Owen Developments turbocharger. Power is sent to a set of Nankang AR-1 semi-slicks through a Quaife sequential transmission and limited-slip differential. Watch Chris and the X1/9 go 10.663 sec at 132.45 mph in the quarter-mile at Santa Pod Raceway.

Source: Mk1Kieran