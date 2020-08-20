1969 Super Bee with a 6.1 L Hemi V8

This 1969 Dodge Super Bee arrived at Schwartz Performance for a complete rebuild and modern powertrain. They started with one of their G-Machine chassis coupled with Ridetech single-adjustable air shocks, Wilwood 13-inch six-piston front brakes, and Heidts Pro-G independent rear suspension. In the engine bay they installed a 6.1 L Hemi V8 crate motor making 373 horsepower and 358 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Behind the engine sits a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission with a US Shift TCU, custom driveshaft, and 9-inch rear end with TrueTrac LSD, 3.70 gears, and 31-spline axles. The car rides on a set of US Mags Wingster wheels (18×9,19×12) with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires (255/40/18, 345/30/19).

Source: Schwartz Performance (project page)