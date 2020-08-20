AWD Frontier with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

LOJ Conversions has spent the last year transforming a 2005 Nissan Frontier into an AWD monster. The project starts with a twin-turbo 6.0 L L96 V8 built for 700-800 horsepower. The motor features two BorgWarner S252SX-E turbochargers, Brian Tooley turbo camshaft, Texas Speed Titan intake manifold, Kooks turbo headers, Tial MVR 44 mm wastegates, Snake Eater 102 mm throttle body and 1500 cc injectors. The truck rides on a 2004 Nissan Armada fully independent suspension. They built the AWD drivetrain using a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission, Trailblazer SS transfer case, Armada/Titan M205 front diff, custom aluminum driveshaft, and Armada R230 rear diff. You can follow the project’s build series on their channel.

Source: LOJ Conversions FB page via Sloppy Mechanics FB page