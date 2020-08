This 1972 Chevy C10 truck is for sale at MetalWorks in Eugene, Oregon for $65,000. The company built the truck for a customer 20 years ago and recently purchased it back. Rising out of the hood is a Weiand 8-71 supercharger on top of a 502 ci Chevy big-block V8 with two Holley 750 cfm carburetors. The drivetrain uses a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and 12-bolt rear end with a limited-slip differential. The truck rides on a set of US Mags 20-inch wheels with disc brakes front and rear.

Source: MetalWorks Classic Auto Restoration