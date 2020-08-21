Mazda RX-3 with a 600+ whp Turbo 13B

PAC Performance built this Mazda RX-3 for owner Fadi Helou at their company in Revesby, NSW, Australia. The project starts with a turbocharged 13B bridgeport two-rotor making 600+ horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features an Elite Rotary Shop intake, Garrett GTX42 Turbocharger, Turbosmart Pro Gate 50 mm wastegate, and MicroTech LT-16c ECU. A Ford C4 three-speed automatic transmission sends power through a 3-inch driveshaft to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a RC Components Exile-S wheels (15×4.5,15×8) covering Wilwood four-piston disc brakes in front and two-piston disc brakes in back. The car’s best quarter-mile is a 8.84 sec at 151 mph.

Source: PAC Performance (project page)