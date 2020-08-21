Mazda RX-8 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

Jonas Franzén and his Mazda RX-8 compete in Scandinavian drift events such as the Swedish Drift Championship. The RX-8 is powered by a turbocharged 1UZ-FE V8 mated to a GS5-39DZ five-speed manual transmission. The V8 produces 780 horsepower and 1050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 1.7 bar (24.6 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. It was built with Ross 8.5:1 pistons, H-beam rods, stock camshafts, upgraded valve springs, and BorgWarner S366SXE turbocharger.

Source: Jonas Franzen Drifting FB page