For Sale: 1973 Javelin with a 6.2 L LSx V8

This 1973 AMC Javelin called “Bad Intentions” is for sale on Hemmings located in Hopedale, Massachusetts for $49,500 or trade. Hot Rod reported the car was built by Art Lucas at Powerhouse Customs in Proctorville, Ohio. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L L92 with an LS3 head and a Comp camshaft. A T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a ACT twin-disc clutch sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with a Yukon 3rd member. The car rides on a Control Freaks front suspension and 4-link rear suspension with QA1 adjustable coilovers, Wilwood six-piston front brakes, and four-piston rear brakes. The body is wrapped in 3M “Sunburst Orange” vinyl and features a custom front spoiler,side exhaust, and grill.

Source: Hemmings and Hot Rod