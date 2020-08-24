1966 Beaumont with a 1500 hp Twin-Turbo Big-Block V8

Speedtech Performance built this 1966 Beaumont at their company in St. George, Utah. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 502 ci (8.2 L) big-block V8 built by K&S Machine with ARF cnc-ported heads, MoTeC ECU, and fed by two Aeromotive A1000 fuel pumps. The engine’s 1500+ horsepower is sent through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. The car rides on an Art Morrison Max G chassis with a Corvette C5 front spindles and control arms and triangulated four-link rear suspension. A set of Asanti FS series wheels cover Wilwood six-piston disc brakes in front and four-piston disc brakes in rear. Other modifications includes Aston Martin dash and door handles, Audi R8 side mirrors, custom grill, and hidden/integrated roll cage.

Source: Speedtech Performance