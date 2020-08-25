For Sale: 2003 Lexus IS200 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

This 2003 Lexus IS200 is for sale on eBay in Canterbury, United Kingdom for £12,995 or about $17,033. The car is powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 featuring a T66 turbocharger, EMU ECU, Audi R8 ignition coils, and custom 3-inch exhaust. Behind the motor sits a BMW 330d five-speed manual transmission with an adapter plate and Sachs 800 NM performance clutch. A custom driveshaft sends power to a factory IS200 limited-slip differential. The car rides on Air Lift Performance 3P air suspension, KSport 356 mm disc brakes front and rear, and Rota GTR-D wheels (18×10,18×12). The body features a custom wide body made from both metal and fiberglass. Issues with the car include slight paint color mismatch, horn and speedometer not working, and engine running rich. The owner also states the differential and transmission gearing make highway driving “not so good”.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Piotr